|
Citation
|
Preston EG, West AE. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36998237
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Approximately 17% of adolescents and young adults will engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) at least once in their lifetime, leading the World Health Organization to identify self-injury as one of the top five public health concerns for adolescents. Despite the widespread prevalence of this behavior, NSSI continues to be heavily stigmatized in both medical and community settings, deterring many engaged in NSSI from seeking informal support from friends and family as well as formal psychological or psychiatric treatment. In contrast to the low rates of in-person help-seeking for NSSI, online support groups are highly utilized by those engaged in NSSI. Thus, an empirical study of responses to frequent, voluntary disclosure of NSSI on social media is needed to better understand how these communities meet the needs of those who self-injure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social media; self-harm; Non-suicidal self-injury