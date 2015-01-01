Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Approximately 17% of adolescents and young adults will engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) at least once in their lifetime, leading the World Health Organization to identify self-injury as one of the top five public health concerns for adolescents. Despite the widespread prevalence of this behavior, NSSI continues to be heavily stigmatized in both medical and community settings, deterring many engaged in NSSI from seeking informal support from friends and family as well as formal psychological or psychiatric treatment. In contrast to the low rates of in-person help-seeking for NSSI, online support groups are highly utilized by those engaged in NSSI. Thus, an empirical study of responses to frequent, voluntary disclosure of NSSI on social media is needed to better understand how these communities meet the needs of those who self-injure.



METHOD: The current project used latent Dirichlet allocation to identify frequent and favored themes in response to self-injury content in the largest self-injury group on Reddit (over 100,000 members). Reddit, the 9th most visited website in the world, is a chat-based social media platform that has 430+ million active users and billions of site visits, with current estimates suggesting that ∼63% of the U.S. population are Reddit users.



RESULTS: Identified themes included: (1) recovery encouragement; (2) provision of social and instrumental support; and (3) daily realities of living with NSSI. Responses that encouraged recovery received more upvotes on Reddit than any other type of comment.



CONCLUSION: These results can inform evidence-based, person-centered, dimensional treatments for NSSI.HIGHLIGHTSResponses to NSSI that encourage recovery resonated most with members of the group.Group members provided many social and instrumental NSSI supports to each other.



RESULTS provide insight into the real-time needs of those engaged in NSSI.

