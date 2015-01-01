SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stinchcombe A, Hopper S, Hammond NG, Weaver B, Bedard M. Can. J. Aging 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge Press)

10.1017/S0714980823000065

36999449

As individuals age and become aware of changes in their driving capabilities, they are more likely to self-regulate their driving by avoiding certain driving situations (i.e., night driving, rush hour traffic, etc.). In this paper, we sought to examine the correlates of situational driving avoidance with a particular emphasis on the roles of personality traits, gender, and cognition within a large sample of mid-life and older adults from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA). Our findings show that women of older ages tend to report more driving avoidance and that personality traits, specifically extraversion, emotional stability, and openness to experience, may reduce driving avoidance. A negative association was also found between cognition and driving avoidance, such that individuals with higher cognition reported less driving avoidance.


aging; personality; older drivers; arrêt de conduite; CLSA; conducteurs âgés; driving avoidance; driving cessation; ELCV; évitement de la conduite; personnalité; vieillissement

