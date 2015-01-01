SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Allan NP, Gorka SM, Saulnier KG, Bryan CJ. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11920-023-01413-z

PMID

37000403

Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Suicide has a profound impact on individuals, families, and society. One prominent, if understudied, risk factor for suicide is anxiety. More than 70% of people with at least one suicide attempt meet diagnostic criteria for an anxiety disorder. There are several limitations to exploring the associations between anxiety and suicide using diagnosis-based classification systems. A better approach would be to consider transdiagnostic risk factors for anxiety. RECENT FINDINGS: Through a negative reinforcement model of suicide, anxiety sensitivity (AS) and intolerance of uncertainty (IU) appear to exacerbate the experience of unpleasant anxiety sensations and likely contribute to chronic suicide risk as well as acute suicidal acts. Although more research is needed to clarify the mechanisms through which AS and IU confer risk, brief interventions may offer an ideal suicide prevention strategy for anxious people.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Anxiety sensitivity; Ideation-to-action; Intolerance of uncertainty; Negative reinforcement

