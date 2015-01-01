Abstract

PURPOSE: Substance misuse has long been recognized as a major predisposing risk factor for traumatic injury. However, there still exists no clear scientific consensus regarding the impact of drug use on patient outcomes. Therefore, this study aims to evaluate the demographic profile, hospital-course factors, and outcomes of trauma patients based on their toxicology.



METHODS: This is a non-concurrent cohort study of 3709 patients treated at the Puerto Rico Trauma Hospital during 2002-2018. The sample was divided into four groups according to their toxicology status. Statistical techniques used included Pearson's chi-square test, Spearman correlation, and negative binomial and logistic regressions.



RESULTS: Admission rates for marijuana (rho = 0.87) and marijuana and cocaine positive (rho = 0.68) patients increased. Positive toxicology patients underwent surgery more often than negative testing patients (marijuana: 68.7%, cocaine: 65.6%, marijuana & cocaine: 69.8%, negative: 57.0%). Among patients with non-penetrating injuries, a positive toxicology for cocaine or marijuana was linked to a 48% and 42% increased adjusted risk of complications, 37% and 27% longer TICU LOS, and 32% and 18% longer hospital LOS, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Our results show an association between positive toxicology for either marijuana, cocaine, or both with higher need for surgery. Additionally, our results show an increase in complications, TICU LOS, and hospital LOS among non-penetrating trauma patients testing positive for marijuana or cocaine. Therefore, this study provides valuable information on the clinical profile of patients with positive toxicology, suggesting they might benefit from more aggressive management.

Language: en