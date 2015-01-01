Abstract

BACKGROUND & AIMS: While physical inactivity can contribute to chronic diseases, regular activity like walking can help prevent them. In 2010, one in three adults in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) was physically inactive, higher than most U.S. states and territories. There are few walkable destinations and sidewalks along streets in the USVI. Since community- and street-scale design features can influence walking, we convened a 3-day walkability institute in the USVI to (1) learn about physical activity and best practices for design and (2) develop public health infrastructure that supports implementation. Island teams were formed to develop and implement a territory-wide action plan, focused on passing a Complete Streets policy, and demonstration projects on the islands of St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas to advance and pass this policy. An example of the demonstration projects and their significance is the completed one in St. Croix, which is the focus of this article.



METHODS: Island teams applied critical components of functioning program infrastructure as described in the Component Model of Infrastructure (CMI) such as engaged data, multilevel leadership, responsive plans and planning, and networked partnerships. We evaluated whether a crosswalk installation in St. Croix could alter driver and pedestrian behavior and create a safer environment for pedestrians. Observers recorded pedestrian crossing time, driver speed, and other behaviors before and after crosswalk installation.



RESULTS: Pedestrians took significantly fewer average seconds to cross the street in the postdemonstration period (9.83) compared with predemonstration (13.4) (p =.03). Average car speed declined between the predemonstration (24.3) and long-term demonstration periods (p <.01) and from the postdemonstration (24.7) to the long-term demonstration period (18.2) (p <.01). A greater percentage of pedestrians used the crosswalk to cross the street between the postdemonstration (12.5%) and long-term demonstration periods (53.7%) (p <.01). IMPLICATIONS: The demonstration project in St. Croix shows that improvements to built environment infrastructure can increase safety for pedestrians, thus improving walkability in the USVI. We discuss the importance of CMI elements observed in the success of the St. Croix demonstration and its effectiveness in promoting a Complete Streets policy and the lack of these elements on St. John hindering progress there. Public health practitioners can apply the CMI to future physical activity promotion projects in the USVI and other settings as having functioning program infrastructure helps overcome challenges including natural disasters and a global pandemic and can achieve progress toward sustained policy and systems change.

