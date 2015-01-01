|
Citation
|
Ross DT, Cash HL, Orr J, Fenton M. Health Promot. Pract. 2023; 24(Suppl 1): 10S-22S.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36999495
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND & AIMS: While physical inactivity can contribute to chronic diseases, regular activity like walking can help prevent them. In 2010, one in three adults in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) was physically inactive, higher than most U.S. states and territories. There are few walkable destinations and sidewalks along streets in the USVI. Since community- and street-scale design features can influence walking, we convened a 3-day walkability institute in the USVI to (1) learn about physical activity and best practices for design and (2) develop public health infrastructure that supports implementation. Island teams were formed to develop and implement a territory-wide action plan, focused on passing a Complete Streets policy, and demonstration projects on the islands of St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas to advance and pass this policy. An example of the demonstration projects and their significance is the completed one in St. Croix, which is the focus of this article.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
physical activity; sustainability; pedestrian safety; walkability; crosswalks; built environment; CMI; program infrastructure