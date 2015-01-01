Abstract

Background. Physical activity promotion is an essential intervention for the prevention of chronic disease by reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancers, as well as improving brain health. Previous approaches that emphasized physical fitness did not meet the needs of the larger population due to not incorporating integration of movement into daily life. Changes that result in the addition of even small amounts of physical activity, such as through active transportation, can make a big difference in quality of life and longevity. Innovative Approach. To increase opportunities for active transportation, Utah agencies are working across sectors to incorporate physical activity into routine, day-to-day activities that may help to address this challenging public health problem. Human-powered travel is a key component of community design supporting health and healthy behaviors. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) built relationships with partners in order to promote active transportation. Lessons Learned & Recommendations. This article will demonstrate ways in which public health, transportation, and planning agencies can better engage to provide opportunities for all people to be physically active. DHHS addresses the importance of sharing public health data among state agencies, inclusion of under-represented populations in community feedback, and engaging in shared projects that will support the involvement of public health in transportation planning.

Language: en