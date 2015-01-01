Abstract

People living in rural areas of the United States, especially in the southern region, are much less likely to walk or cycle for leisure time or transportation. The purpose of this study is to provide a more detailed community-level estimate of walking and cycling behaviors and attitudes among adults living in a rural county (Hardeman County, TN) participating in a High Obesity Program (HOP) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Telephone interviews and online surveys regarding walking and cycling behaviors, attitudes, and perceptions of the built environment were completed by 634 adults. Questions originated from the 2002 National Survey of Bicyclist and Pedestrian Attitudes and Behavior. Respondents were classified as walkers, cyclists, or both. Chi-square and logistic regression were used for data analysis. Of adults in this county, 67.2% were walkers and 16.2% cyclists. Both forms of active living tended to decrease with age, especially after 50 years. Walking was associated with younger ages, 2-person households, positive perceived health, and a feeling that walking was good for them. Cycling was only associated with age. Most people felt that their communities were safe places to walk or bike. Walking was most often done on roads or road shoulder. Social support and intrinsic motivators may also play a role in walking and bicycling in rural areas. Interventions that promote walking and cycling in rural areas should provide a means for social support, creating activity-friendly routes perceived to be safe, and enhanced destinations for places to be physically active.

Language: en