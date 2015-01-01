|
Livet M, Richard C, Gangi EW. Health Promot. Pract. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
36999636
The Opioid Response Project (ORP) was designed as an intensive 2-year health promotion learning collaborative grounded in the Collective Impact Model (CIM) to prepare ten local communities to address the opioid crisis. The purpose of this evaluation was to describe the ORP implementation, provide a summary of the evaluation results, share insights, and discuss implications.
Language: en
community; opioid; collective impact model; learning collaborative; technical assistance