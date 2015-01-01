Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drug overdose remains a major crisis in the United States. Expanding substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery support services is critical for reducing overdose risk during disasters such as the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) pandemic. We evaluated the outcomes of an innovative multicomponent service, inclusive of medications for SUD, and peer support, colocated in an outpatient infectious disease clinic in Baltimore City. Our goal was to examine whether a multicomponent SUD program can support patients in recovery during a pandemic.



METHODS: One hundred five patients in the RESTORE service between 2019-2020 completed baseline, 3-month, and 6-month surveys. Telemedicine and phone-based support groups were implemented in March 2020 after statewide restrictions on face-to-face services due to SARS-CoV2. Data from surveys and electronic medical records were integrated and analyzed using mixed-effects regression models.



RESULTS: At baseline, most patients (88%) reported using drugs/alcohol in the preceding 30 days; 48% of patients reported a history of drug overdose, as well anxiety (23%) and depression (28%) symptoms. Despite pandemic-related disruptions and procedural changes, retention in RESTORE was high (83% after 3 months, 76% after 6 months). Mixed-effects regression models indicated decreased anxiety, alcohol use, heroin use, and nonfatal overdose after 6 months of enrollment (all P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Multicomponent SUD services that are colocated within infectious disease specialty services could help patients to successfully manage their overdose risk and mental health even during future disasters. This model of care could be implemented in other specialty settings that see high rates of SUD.

