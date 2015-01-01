|
Park JN, Agee T, McCormick S, Felsher M, Collins K, Hsu J, Schweizer N, Lucas G, Falade-Nwulia O. J. Addict. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37000518
BACKGROUND: Drug overdose remains a major crisis in the United States. Expanding substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery support services is critical for reducing overdose risk during disasters such as the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) pandemic. We evaluated the outcomes of an innovative multicomponent service, inclusive of medications for SUD, and peer support, colocated in an outpatient infectious disease clinic in Baltimore City. Our goal was to examine whether a multicomponent SUD program can support patients in recovery during a pandemic.
