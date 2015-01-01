|
Citation
|
Ling Y, Chen Y, Zhang Y, Scott Huebner E. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36999943
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Youth suicide is a worldwide public health and social issue. Suicidal ideation (SI), which spans a spectrum of thoughts from mild cognitions about death to serious and specific plans about taking one's life, is a significant risk factor for actual completed suicide. Thus, it is important to identify the environmental factors and psychological mechanisms that affect SI in adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; suicidal ideation; negative life events; emotional problems; latent growth model