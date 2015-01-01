Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Latinx youth exhibit disproportionately higher internalizing symptoms than their peers from other racial/ethnic groups. This study compares depression and anxiety symptoms between referred students of Latinx and non-Latinx backgrounds before and during the COVID-19 pandemic and examines key determinants within the Latinx sample.



METHOD: Data are analyzed from four academic years - two before and two during the pandemic - from 1220 5(th) through 8(th) grade students (M(age) = 12.1; 59.6% female; 59.9% Latinx or mixed-Latinx) referred for services across 59 Chicago Public School District (CPS) elementary schools. Using the Children's Depression Inventory (CDI) and the Revised Child Anxiety and Depression Scale (RCADS), mean scores and risk levels for depression, social anxiety, and generalized anxiety are examined.



RESULTS: Higher internalizing risk and comorbidity rates were found in the second year of the pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic levels. Latinx students reported higher depression, social anxiety, and generalized anxiety symptoms than non-Latinx students. During the pandemic, more Latinx students were classified as having comorbid depression and anxiety, and scored in the clinical range for depression, generalized anxiety, and social anxiety than non-Latinx students. Within the Latinx sample, girls and gender non-conforming students reported the highest maladjustment.



CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight the pressing need to examine the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of Latinx children and adolescents, and to address their internalizing problems.

Language: en