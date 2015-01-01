Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the high prevalence and significant health effects of intimate partner violence (IPV), little is known about its associations with hospitalization.



OBJECTIVE: To perform a scoping review of how IPV impacts hospitalization rates, characteristics, and outcomes in adult patients. DATA SOURCES: A search of four databases (MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, and CINAHL) using a combination of terms including hospitalized patients and IPV revealed 1608 citations. STUDY SELECTION AND DATA EXTRACTION: One reviewer determined eligibility based on inclusion and exclusion criteria, which a second reviewer independently verified. Data were extracted and organized a posteriori into three categories based on research aim: (1) comparative studies of hospitalization risk associated with recent IPV exposure, (2) comparative studies of hospitalization outcomes by IPV exposure, and (3) descriptive studies of hospitalizations for IPV.



RESULTS: Of the 12 included studies, 7 were comparative studies of hospitalization risk associated with IPV, 2 were comparative studies of hospitalization outcomes by IPV, and 3 were descriptive studies of hospitalizations for IPV. Nine out of 12 studies focused on specific patient populations. All but one study demonstrated that IPV was associated with increased risk of hospitalization and/or worse hospitalization outcomes. Six of the seven comparative studies showed a positive association between recent IPV and hospitalization risk.



CONCLUSION: This review suggests that IPV exposure increases the risk of hospitalization and/or worsens inpatient outcomes in specific patient populations. Additional work is needed to characterize hospitalization rates and outcomes for persons who have experienced IPV in a broader, nontrauma population.

