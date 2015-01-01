Abstract

The incidents of bullying on students have increased every year. The negative impacts of bullying are physical problems, psychological problems such as depression and anxiety, and even risk of suicide. Interventions by online to reduce the negative impact of bullying are more effective and efficient. The aim of this study is to explore method of online-based nursing intervention on students for reducing the negative impact of bullying. This study used a scoping review method. The literature from three databases were PubMed, CINAHL, and Scopus. PRISMA Extension for Scoping Reviews was used for search strategy and we used keywords were "nursing care OR nursing intervention" AND "bullying OR victimization" AND "online OR digital" AND "student". The inclusion criteria for articles were primary research, the design of articles are randomized control trial or quasi-experimental, samples were students, and the setting time of publication is last 10 years (2013-2022). We found 686 articles based on initial research, after elimination based on inclusion and exclusion criteria, and found 10 articles discussing about online-based interventions by nurses on students for reducing the negative effects of bullying. The range of respondents in this study is 31-2771 respondents. The method used for the online-based nursing intervention were improving students' skills, increasing social skills, and counseling. The types of media used are videos, audio, modules, and online discussions. Online interventions were effective and efficient so that they are easily accessible to participants, however, it causes difficulties for participants to access interventions due to internet network disruptions. The potential of online-based nursing interventions is effective to reduce the negative impact of bullying with give full attention in physical, psychological, spiritual, and cultural aspect.

