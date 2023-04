Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Characteristics of oil and gas extraction (OGE) work, including long hours, shiftwork, fatigue, physically demanding work, and job insecurity are risk factors for substance use among workers. Limited information exists examining worker fatalities involving substance use among OGE workers.



METHODS: The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health's Fatalities in Oil and Gas Extraction database was screened for fatalities involving substance use from 2014 through 2019.



RESULTS: Twenty-six worker deaths were identified as involving substance use. Methamphetamine or amphetamine were the most common substances (61.5%) identified. Other contributing factors were lack of seatbelt use (85.7%), working in high temperatures (19.2%), and workers' first day with the company (11.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: Employer recommendations to mitigate substance use related risks in OGE workers include training, medical screening, drug testing, and workplace supported recovery programs.

Language: en