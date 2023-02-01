Abstract

BACKGROUND: We sought to define the incidence and outcomes of pediatric hanging and strangulation injuries to inform best practices for trauma triage and management.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted that included all patients who presented after hanging or strangulation to a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center from 2011 through 2021. Patient demographics, injury characteristics, and clinical outcomes were collected. All imaging modalities of the head and neck were reviewed to determine if a bony fracture or vascular injury was present.



RESULTS: Over the 11-year study period, 128 patients met inclusion criteria. The median age of the cohort was 13 years [IQR: 8.5-15], most patients were male (60.9%), and the median GCS was 11 [3, 15]. There were 96 cases (75%) that were intentional injuries. 76 patients (59.4%) received imaging in the form of plain radiographs, CT, or MRI of the neck and cervical spine. No fractures were identified and there were 0 clinically significant cervical spine injuries. CT angiograms of the neck identified no cerebral vascular injuries. Mortality was high (32%), and 25% of patients with nonaccidental injuries had a documented prior suicide attempt.



CONCLUSION: We identified no cervical spine fractures and no blunt cerebral vascular injuries after a hanging or strangulation in over 10 years at a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center. Use of CT and CT angiography of the neck and cervical spine should be minimized in this patient population without high clinical index of suspicion and/or significant mechanism. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV.

Language: en