Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The main mechanism of death and the pathological appearance of cases of benzyl alcohol intoxication has not been fully investigated. Autopsy reports of cases of benzyl alcohol intoxication have not been published. CASE PRESENTATION: A 24-year-old man was found in the state of cardiopulmonary arrest at a construction site. He had been performing paint stripping. He was immediately transferred to the hospital, but he did not recover. An autopsy showed focal coloring of the skin without any major caustic injury. A histopathological investigation showed vacuolar degeneration in the epidermis and dermo-epidermal junction, and severe erosion of the tracheal and bronchial mucosa. No pathological changes in the kidney were evident. A neuropathological investigation showed central chromatolysis of neuronal cells in pontine nuclei and grumose degeneration in the cerebellar dentate nucleus. The blood content of benzyl alcohol was 780.0 μg/mL. LESSONS: Present case suggest that multiple pathways of exposure may be associated with more rapid progression in acute benzyl alcohol intoxication, and that early and/or severe involvement of the central nervous system rather than renal dysfunction may be associated with an early death.

