SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Worman D, Nimkar S. Nurse Educ. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/NNE.0000000000001404

PMID

37000905

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature regarding the increased risk of violence toward registered nurses and health care workers is plentiful; yet, data on prelicensure nursing student exposure to violent patient behaviors are limited and did not exist for the university's nursing program.

PURPOSE: The purpose of this exploratory study was to examine nursing student exposure to patient aggression or violent behavior in a prelicensure nursing program in the Midwestern United States.

METHODS: The research design was an exploratory study using surveys completed by nursing students in their junior and senior years.

RESULTS: Almost 74% of male students and 85% of female students experienced some form of verbal aggression from their patients, with a statistically significant difference between male and female nursing students on their exposure to sexual harassment. Students also experienced extreme emotions and feelings.

CONCLUSIONS: The survey results reveal nursing students are exposed to patient aggression or violent behavior, do not feel prepared to manage these situations, and desire faculty mentoring.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print