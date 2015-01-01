Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature regarding the increased risk of violence toward registered nurses and health care workers is plentiful; yet, data on prelicensure nursing student exposure to violent patient behaviors are limited and did not exist for the university's nursing program.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this exploratory study was to examine nursing student exposure to patient aggression or violent behavior in a prelicensure nursing program in the Midwestern United States.



METHODS: The research design was an exploratory study using surveys completed by nursing students in their junior and senior years.



RESULTS: Almost 74% of male students and 85% of female students experienced some form of verbal aggression from their patients, with a statistically significant difference between male and female nursing students on their exposure to sexual harassment. Students also experienced extreme emotions and feelings.



CONCLUSIONS: The survey results reveal nursing students are exposed to patient aggression or violent behavior, do not feel prepared to manage these situations, and desire faculty mentoring.

Language: en