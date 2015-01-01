|
Diaz MMP, Brown AE, Fleet JA, Steen M. Nurse Educ. Pract. 2023; 69: e103621.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37001237
INTRODUCTION: A plethora of research has identified the lack of educational opportunities for health professionals to support the biopsychosocial and cultural needs of women who have experienced female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C). As a result, some women with FGM/C can feel unsupported, discriminated against and fear to communicate their concerns with health providers. The aim of this review is to identify studies that have investigated the effectiveness of FGM/C education for health professionals.
Education; Communities; Health professionals; Female circumcision; Female genital mutilation; Integrative review