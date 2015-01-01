Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A plethora of research has identified the lack of educational opportunities for health professionals to support the biopsychosocial and cultural needs of women who have experienced female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C). As a result, some women with FGM/C can feel unsupported, discriminated against and fear to communicate their concerns with health providers. The aim of this review is to identify studies that have investigated the effectiveness of FGM/C education for health professionals.



METHOD: Toronto and Remington's six-step framework for conducting an integrative literature review was used to identify studies that met the inclusion criteria. Searches were conducted across five primary databases and grey literature, between August and October 2021. The Joanna Briggs Institute critical appraisal tools for quasi-experimental studies was used to critically appraise included studies. The findings of the search were reported using preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analysis.



RESULTS: A total of five studies met the criteria for inclusion. Studies examined education provided to midwives, nurses, obstetricians, gynaecologists, psychosexual counsellors and student nurses, from England, USA, Mali and Kenya. All studies demonstrated that the implementation of FGM/C education was effective in improving learning outcomes (knowledge, attitude and self-efficacy), However, the quality rating of the evidence ranged from very low to moderate and limited inferential analysis reported.



CONCLUSION: This review confirms that FGM/C education, which is informed by evidence and developed in collaboration with practicing communities, is an effective way of improving FGM/C knowledge and attitudes among health professionals. STUDY REGISTRATION: Open Science Framework Register 10.17605/OSF.IO/SMJHX.

