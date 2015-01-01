SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Candanedo MJBL, Gramani-Say K, Gerassi RC, Janducci AL, Florido JVB, Alberto SN, Rossi PG, Ansai JH. Worldviews Evid. Based Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Sigma Theta Tau International, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/wvn.12643

36999687

BACKGROUND: Falls among older adults can lead to negative consequences with physical, functional, social, and psychological functioning, and a high prevalence of mortality. However, it is still unclear whether case management can reduce the number of falls in this population. AIMS: The aims of this review were to analyze the effects of case management on preventing falls and reducing risk factors for falls in older people.

METHODS: A systematic review was conducted, searching for and synthesizing clinical trials involving case management in older people who had falls or risk for fall outcomes. Two authors extracted data using predefined data fields, and risk of bias was assessed by the Physiotherapy Evidence Database (PEDro) scale.

RESULTS: Twelve studies were included in the final review. Case management in older people did not significantly reduce the number of falls, falls per person, or severity of falls compared to control groups. Adherence to recommendations in case management ranged from 25% to 88%. LINKING EVIDENCE TO ACTION: There is limited evidence of reduced rates of falls and specific risk factors for falls among people who received case management interventions. Randomized trials with good quality are needed.


prevention; aged; review; accidental falls; care management

