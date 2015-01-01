Abstract

The IASP has announced that the main theme of World Suicide Prevention Day for the years 2021-2023 is ＂Creating Hope through Action＂. It is to remind everyone that they can signal to people experiencing suicidal thoughts that they can get help and support. Everybody can be a competent gatekeeper for suicide prevention (SP) after training. It is well recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic crisis has caused numerous mental health problems and heightened suicide risk worldwide. The associated risk factors included a wide range of physical, psychosocial, and economical issues such as the confirmed cases with long COVID-19, anxiety, depression, loneliness, feelings of inferiority, social disconnection, perceived burdensomeness, psychiatric disorder as well as stressful life events (e.g., bereavement). However, the main risk factor was the resultant psychological distress. Therefore, promoting mental health literacy and increasing self-awareness about psychopathology were key elements of suicide prevention strategies in the post-pandemic era. Thus, a self-reported and valid short-form scale is needed for early detection and triage of psychological distress among vulnerable people to provide adequate help.

Language: zh