Journal Article

Citation

Yung-Fu Wu, For-Wey Lung. J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(3): 215-218.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)

DOI

10.30126/JoS.202209_17(3).0008

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Suicidal behavior is one of the most important public health issues in Taiwan. Suicide- related studies indicate that, apart from the coexisting risk factors, the probability of co-morbid physical and psychiatric disorders is high. Moreover, genome-wide association studies (GWAS) on suicidal behavior have been expected to contribute comprehensive information toward the possible prevention and treatment plans in recent years. However, the results of serial studies have not been consistent findings, unfortunately. Part of the reason may be related to the heterogeneity of genes, and the possible mechanism of polygene regulation and environmental factors in suicidal behavior. In addition to summarizing the recent clinical findings of biometrical research in this review article, we also emphasize the importance of including co-morbidities of medical illness and screening for specific epidemiological factors such as age group in future genetic studies of suicidal behavior.


Language: zh
