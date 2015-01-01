Abstract

Suicide is a major public health issue worldwide. Take Vietnam as an example, more than 7500 people die by suicide every year and more than 20-fold of people may have suicide attempts. However, there are limited resources and services providing care for suicide and survivors in Vietnam. Suicide is an issue that illustrates the need for holistic care, which involves discovering the purpose and meaning of the suicidal patients' lives and their families and helping to integrate body, mind, and spirit. In addition, the core concept of nursing education is holistic care. Nurses are first-line gatekeepers of patients to reduce the risk of a health condition, and daily nursing practice offers nurses the most opportunities to identify early signs of mental distress or suicidal thoughts. However, professional training in health care has put less emphasis on teaching or learning about suicide prevention than on other topics. This nursing policy recommendation in gatekeeper traning programs for nurses aimed to provide significant evidence-based guideline standards and comprehensive SWOT analysis to provide effective resources for future intervention in nursing education and the policy.

Language: zh