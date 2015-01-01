Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide crisis syndrome (SCS) was described as a pre-suicidal mental state, which could be assessed with the Suicide Crisis Inventory (SCI-2).Early identification of imminent risk for suicide attempts is critical to provide timely intervention. The suicide narrative was reported to precede and closely associate with the SCS. The present study aimed to examine the validity of the abbreviated Suicide Narrative Inventory (SNI) to identify psychological distress and suicidality among community residents in Taiwan.



METHODS: An anonymous online survey with structured questions on suicide risk was conducted in April and May of 2021. The questionnaire contained demographics, SNI, SCI-2, the 5-item Brief Symptom Rating Scale (BSRS-5), and questions about suicidality to measure psychological distress as well as suicidality. Confirmatory factor analyses (CFA) and internal consistency of the SNI were performed. We also tested the convergent validity of the SNI with SCI-2, the BSRS-5 scores, and suicide assessments. The ROC curve analysis was used to determine the validity of the SNI to identify the recent one-week SI. Moreover, stepwise multiple regression was used to examine whether SNI total/subscale and SCI-2 score significantly contribute to one-week suicidal ideation (SI). Moreover, path analysis was conducted to examine the associations of the SNI and SCI-2 with one-week SI.



RESULTS: In total, 4846 participants were recruited online.



RESULTS of the seven-factor CFA of the SNI indicated a good model fit. The SNI total and subscale scores showed excellent internal consistency and good convergent validity with all items of the SCI-2, BSRS-5, and suicidality. Stepwise multiple regression revealed that SCI and perceived burdensomeness significantly explained 33.4% of the variance of past-week SI. The ROC curve demonstrated that the optimal cut-off (98/99) of the SNI could significantly identify the presence of one-week SI. The study indicated that the SNI had good psychometric properties with a seven-factor solution and could significantly determine past-week suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: The SNI was a valid tool to assess the near-term suicide risk and recent suicidal ideation.

Language: zh