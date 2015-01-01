Abstract

In the light of considerable research from Japan, the author hereby calls on the health and research community to also draw research interest to the Nordic countries on karojisatsu (suicide caused by overwork). No study has so far examined karojisatsu in the Nordic countries and to date no crossnational studies have yet been conducted. At the present time, looking at existing research from Japan and its relevance to psychiatric practice, the impact of work environment and the field of suicide prevention, it appears as a phenomenon that cannot be limited exclusively to the field of some countries or cultures. Rather, it may also concern several characteristics of a modern society like Denmark, Norway or Sweden. With the Japanese experiences, assessment tools, policy strategies and intervention programs, karojisatsu should therefore undergo research investigations in the Nordic countries as well. Karojisatsu may be a hidden factor into today's suicide numbers and to grasp its relevance and accurate awareness of the current situation, Nordic countries should be included in future studies.

