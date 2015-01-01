Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a prevalent and alarming behavior among adolescents. The aims of this narrative review are to present updated literature on epidemiology, risk factors and possible etiology, together with interventions with special consideration about the period of adolescence.



RESULTS demonstrate prevalence of around 16.9% in the community and 60.0% in clinical settings respectively. The main risk factors for NSSI include previous NSSI history, adverse experiences in childhood, bullying, social contagion, accompanying mental illnesses, as well as the neurobiological basis of abnormal stress processing and pain threshold. Using the Four-Function Model to delineate NSSI facilitates formulation and subsequent intervention. The double-edged effect of online activities on NSSI deserves further exhaustive clarification. There has been no particular type of psychotherapy confirmed to be superior to the others. Psychoactive prescription has yet been found to provide specific efficacy among adolescents engaging in NSSI. Lacking investigations into NSSI prevention programs warrant further approaches. Recommendations for future direction of studies are standardizing the conceptualization of NSSI, gathering evidence for etiology of the condition, and exploring prevention measures. Suggestions for principles of practice include paying attention to suicidality, warding off stigmatization by psychoeducation to the public, and avoiding sex stereotypes.

Language: zh