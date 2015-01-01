SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jessica PRC, Chang SW, Lee MB, Wu CY. J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(4): 319-324.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)

DOI

10.30126/JoS.202212_17(4).0011

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The human-pet relationship is unique because pets give their owners unconditional love and companionship. Thus, pet loss may inflict a significant emotional impact upon the companion animal owner and result in a complicated grief response. This review aimed to examine the relationship between pet loss and owner's grief response. Major themes included: stages of grief, maladaptive grief, factors that influence the grief response, disenfranchised grief, and coping mechanisms used. Types of coping mechanisms used by owners toward pet loss included: isolation, social support, continuing bonds, memorialization, religion, and relationships with other animals. Grief interventions, coping mechanisms, and cognitive behavioral programs may be helpful for some vulnerable pet owners who have high levels of suicidal ideation and depressed feelings over bereavement. Suggestions for further research include the cultural differences in the conceptualization of disenfranchised grief and a focus on the effectiveness of coping mechanisms that bereaved pet owners use.


Language: zh

Keywords

coping mechanism; disenfranchised grief; grief response; pet bereavement; pet loss

