Abstract

Depression is a major issue of mental health and the leading cause of maternal mortality during the perinatal period. Young pregnant women have a higher rate of depression than adult pregnancies. The high prevalence of depression is associated with a diversity of negative impacts on both maternal and their children. However, interventions regarding depression care and support provision have been limited. Social support intervention has been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of depression during pregnancy in young pregnant women and their children. Currently, no prior study integrated evidence about social support interventions. Therefore, the study reviewed related literature using the following keywords: depression, social support, young pregnancy. The findings suggested that social support interventions can decrease the risk of depression during pregnancy, which leads to positive health and pregnancy outcomes. Therefore, midwives need to create social support interventions to prevent or reduce the risk of associated depression during pregnancy in young mothers.

Language: zh