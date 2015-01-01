Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide crisis syndrome (SCS) was defined as a pre-suicidal mental condition comprising five components of affective disturbances, loss of cognitive control, hyperarousal, social withdrawal and entrapment. A revised Suicide Crisis Inventory (SCI-2) for assessing SCS has been validated to identify recent week suicidal ideation (SI) in Taiwan. The study aimed to develop and validate a shorter form of SCI-2 named five-item suicide crisis scale (SCS-5) to detect SCS and suicidality.



METHOD: An anonymous online questionnaire survey was conducted on psychopathology and associated suicide risks among community residents. The participants were enrolled online and completed the survey questions including demographics, SCI-2, 5-item Brief Symptom Rating Scale (BSRS-5) and Suicide Narrative Inventory (SNI) to measure psychological distress as well as suicidality (i.e., SI and attempts). The SCS-5 contained five items derived from the SCI-2; each item had the highest correlation with the corresponding subscale of SCI-2. The factor structure and validity of the SCS-5 were examined using confirmatory factor analyses (CFA) and correlations with the SCI-2, BSRS-5, SNI and suicidality. Stepwise multiple regression and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve were performed to predict suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: A total of 4846 participants were eligible for analysis.



RESULTS of the one-factor CFA for SCS-5 indicated a good model fit. The SCS-5 demonstrated excellent internal consistency (Cronbach alpha:.92) and good correlations with all items of the BSRS-5, SNI and suicidality measures. Regression analysis revealed that all SCS-5 items significantly explained 28.0% of the variance of one-week SI. ROC curve indicated that the optimal cut-off (4/5) of the SCS-5 could significantly differentiate the one-week SI.



CONCLUSION: The study revealed that the SCS-5 performed satisfactory psychometric properties to identify recent SI among the general adult population in Taiwan. Its predictive validity for future suicide behaviors in different clinical settings needs further investigation.

