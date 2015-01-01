|
Hsu YH, Wu CY, Lee MB, Chen IM, Chen HC. J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(4): 391-398.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) are at a higher risk of suicide. Current studies investigating both protective and risk factors were limited. This study aimed to utilize the framework of the integrated motivational-volitional model of suicidal behavior to gain a better understanding of suicidality in the population.
Language: zh
hopelessness; inferiority; resilience; subjective social status; the Integrated Motivational-Volitional model of suicidal behavior; treatment-resistant depression