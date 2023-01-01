Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Child maltreatment is a prevalent problem, and a lot remains unknown regarding the prevalence and mechanisms involved in its intergenerational continuity. The present study examines the sequential role of maternal emotional dysregulation and mother-to-child attachment in the intergenerational continuity of specific maltreatment types (Objective 1) as well as cumulative child maltreatment (Objective 2) among mother-young adult dyads.



METHOD: A sample of 186 mothers and their young adult children (18-25 years old) completed an online survey measuring child maltreatment, attachment, maternal emotional dysregulation, and sociodemographic characteristics. The Canadian Survey of Economic Well-Being--Index of Material Deprivation was used to document mothers' material deprivation.



RESULTS: Path analyses revealed that physical neglect was the maltreatment type in the mothers' childhood that was the most consistently associated with their emotional dysregulation, attachment, and maltreatment in the next generation. Direct trajectories elucidating the homotypic and heterotypic continuity of child maltreatment were identified. A multigroup analysis revealed significant differences between the nondeprived and deprived groups for Objective 1. Regarding Objective 2, indirect paths indicated that an increase in the number of child maltreatment types that were experienced by mothers was associated with increased emotional dysregulation, which was negatively associated with attachment. In turn, attachment was negatively associated with cumulative child maltreatment in young adults.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study highlights the importance of including neglect in studies of intergenerational continuity and of exploring the role of material deprivation in depth. The damage caused by cumulative child maltreatment is supported by our findings. Screening for past maltreatment experiences and their impacts on maternal functioning may be warranted when working with distressed families. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

