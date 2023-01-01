|
Citation
|
Romera EM, Herrera-López M, Ortega-Ruiz R, Camacho A. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(1): 13-22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Moral disengagement is one of the most explored cognitive strategies for understanding why adolescents engage in aggressive behavior. Moral disengagement research has been lacking in Latin American countries, as there is limited research on cultural differences between adolescents. The moral disengagement scale (MDS) is the most commonly measure used but previous studies applied different factorial structures. This study aimed to compare the three commonly used the factorial structure of MDS-24 in a confirmatory factorial analysis (CFA) and its association with bullying. Using a cross-sectional design, the study also explored the cross-cultural measurement invariance (MI) in MDS-24 and the differences between Spanish and Colombian adolescents.
Language: en