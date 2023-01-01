|
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms have been associated with elevated rates of deliberate self-harm, including among women who have experienced sexual violence (SV); however, processes underlying this association have not been widely examined. Because a common function of deliberate self-harm is to reduce negative internal states, SV survivors may use self-harm to cope with impairments in broader affective processes associated with PTSD symptoms. To test this hypothesis, the present study examined the role of two aspects of emotional responding (i.e., state emotional reactivity and emotion dysregulation) as mechanisms between greater PTSD symptoms and risk for future deliberate self-harm among SV survivors.
