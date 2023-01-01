|
Rosander M, Nielsen MB. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(1): 34-42.
OBJECTIVE: Bullying is a form of psychological violence defined as a prolonged, systematic mistreatment at work where the victim has difficulties defending themself. While the antecedents and consequences for those exposed to workplace bullying are well known, little is known about the consequences for bystanders who intervene when witnessing bullying of others. To fill this knowledge gap, this study examines the risk of bystanders becoming the next target of workplace bullying if they intervene or remain inactive.
