SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rosander M, Nielsen MB. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(1): 34-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/vio0000406

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Bullying is a form of psychological violence defined as a prolonged, systematic mistreatment at work where the victim has difficulties defending themself. While the antecedents and consequences for those exposed to workplace bullying are well known, little is known about the consequences for bystanders who intervene when witnessing bullying of others. To fill this knowledge gap, this study examines the risk of bystanders becoming the next target of workplace bullying if they intervene or remain inactive.

METHOD: The study is based on a longitudinal probability sample of the Swedish workforce (n = 788). To assess new victims of bullying, respondents bullied at baseline were excluded from the analyses. The analyses were adjusted for sex, age, place of birth, education, employment period at the current place of work, managerial position, mental health problems, and unclear roles in the organization.

RESULTS: The results showed no increased risk of becoming a new victim of bullying for respondents who had actively intervened when witnessing bullying of others. In contrast, respondents who remained inactive had a threefold risk of becoming a victim of bullying at follow-up.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings point to the importance of intervening when witnessing bullying, both for the victim and for oneself, and that this may help the organization become a safer workplace. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print