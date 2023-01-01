|
Bélanger JJ, Adam-Troian J, Quimpo N, AlKindi Y, Gajić M, Nisa CF. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(1): 43-52.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: This research examines the interface between ideological passion and the dark tetrad personality traits to predict violent (vs. peaceful) political activism. Meta-analytic research shows that ideological obsessive passion (OP) is one of the strongest psychological factors associated with violent activism. Here, we examine whether this relationship is magnified by the dark tetrad (i.e., Machiavellianism, narcissism, psychopathy, and sadism), which have often been associated with antisocial behavior.
