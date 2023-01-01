Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Types and subtypes of peer victimization (PV) behaviors have long been identified among school-age children and adolescents. The present study aims to establish such typologies for older adolescents and young adults who are still in school given the fact that colleges and universities are increasingly concerned about such behaviors among their students.



METHOD: The present study develops a PV typology for college students via network psychometrics. Through Qualtrics Panels, a nationwide sample of 520 college students completed questionnaires concerning PV in college. As PV in younger populations has been associated with internalizing problems, the current participants also completed measures of depression, anxiety, and stress.



RESULTS: Four major results emerged. First, cluster and tetrad analyses revealed two broad formative types (personal/relational PV and abusive/exploitative PV) that effectively encompassed various subtypes. Second, PV subtypes constituted a small-world system in which verbal aggression, broken trust, and stereotyping were associated with risks of polyvictimization. Third, the two broad PV types were associated with depression-, anxiety-, and stress-related symptoms. Finally, results also showed that PV subtypes are better regarded as indicators of formative, not reflective, constructs.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that broadband social interventions could impact all PV subtypes except physical and sexual victimization. Future researchers should carefully consider when and when not to use factor-analytic approaches in studying PV. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en