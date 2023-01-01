Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Teen dating violence (TDV) is studied widely; however, less is known about these forms of victimization among adolescent sexual minority (SM) populations. The Conflict in Adolescent Dating Relationships Inventory (CADRI) victimization scale is a widely used multidimensional measure for assessing TDV whose factor structure has recently been shown to be invariant across sex, race/ethnicity, and time. While this work has confirmed that the measurement of the CADRI functions similarly across sex, race/ethnicity, and time, it is not known whether the factor structure is invariant across sexual minority (lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer; SM) and heterosexual adolescents. This study extends previous work by assessing the measurement invariance of the CADRI for SM high school students across three waves.



METHOD: The present study uses a longitudinal multigroup confirmatory factor analysis using diagonally weighted least squares to assess factorial invariance of the CADRI across SM adolescents using three waves of data.



RESULTS: Factorial measurement invariance across groups (SM and heterosexual youth) and across time was found for the CADRI.



CONCLUSION: Findings confirm the factorial invariance of a popular TDV measure being suitable for use among sexual minority youth, wherein rates of victimization are generally higher. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

