Abstract

Schizophrenia is a severe neuropsychiatric disorder with significant differences in the incidence and symptomology between cisgender men and women. In recent years considerably more attention has been on the inclusion of sex and gender in schizophrenia research. However, the majority of this research has failed to consider gender outside of the socially constructed binary of men and women. As a result, little known about schizophrenia in transgender and gender non-conforming (TGNC) populations. In this review, evidence showing that TGNC individuals have elevated risk of developing schizophrenia is presented, and the minority stress theory and other potential factors that may contribute to this risk discussed. The need for inclusion of TGNC communities in schizophrenia research is emphasized, alongside a discussion on considerations and challenges associated with this type of research. Finally, specific strategies are offered to make research in schizophrenia, and other neuropsychiatric disorders, more inclusive of those populations that do not fall within the socially constructed gender binary. If we are to succeed in the development of more personalized therapeutic approaches for all, a better understanding of the variability of the human brain is needed.

