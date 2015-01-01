SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen Z, Yang C, Qian JH, Han D, Ma YG. Chaos Solitons Fractals 2023; 33(3): e033132.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1063/5.0137726

37003821

This paper proposes a recursive traffic percolation framework to capture the dynamics of cascading failures and analyze potential overloaded bottlenecks. In particular, compared to current work, the influence of external flow is considered, providing a new perspective for the study of regional commuting. Finally, we present an empirical study to verify the accuracy and effectiveness of our framework. Further analysis indicates that external flows from different regions affect the network. Our work requires only primary data and verifies the improvement of the functional network.


Language: en
