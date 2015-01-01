Abstract

BACKGROUND: In studies exploring racial disparities in the Canadian child welfare systems, evidence is still lacking on the reasons for admission of children to service.



OBJECTIVE: This study investigates the reasons for admission to service in Ontario child welfare based on racial identities.



METHODS: We analyzed three-time points (2018, 2019, and 2020) of the Ontario Looking After Children (OnLAC) project. The sample included 4036 children (M(age) = 14.30, SD = 2.21; 39.22 % girls). Univariate and multiple random-effects (REs) logistic regressions were performed to analyze the admission to service according to racial identities.



RESULTS: The results showed that the most frequent reason for admission to service was caregiver capacity in 2018 (56.02 %), 2019 (57.76 %), and 2020 (55.49 %). The results revealed few differences between racial groups on the reasons for their admission to service. There were more differences between racial groups in 2019 and 2020. The three-year cohort analyses showed that Black youth were less likely to have admission to service due to harm by omission (AOR = 0.41, 95%CI 0.18-0.93, z = -2.14, p < .05) and emotional harm (AOR = 0.40, 95%CI 0.17-0.92, z = -2.12, p < .05) than other racial groups.



RESULTS from the multiple random-effects logistic regression showed that in 2019 (AOR = 1.83, 95%CI 1.28-2.62, z = 3.32, p < .01) and 2020 (AOR = 2.13, 95%CI 1.41-3.21, z = 3.58, p < .01), youth were particularly at risk of having been admitted to service for caregiver capacity.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study reveals a comprehensive description of the reasons for admission in child welfare in Ontario according to racial identities. Implications for research, prevention, and intervention are discussed.

Language: en