Abstract

INTRODUCTION: After surgical fixation of distal radius fractures, many patients are keen to return to driving. There are however limited guidelines assisting surgeons. The aims of this study were to determine when patients could return to driving safely after distal radius fracture fixation and determine the clinical parameters (range of motion and grip strength) that patients needed to achieve before return to safe driving could be advised.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A prospective grant-funded clinical study was conducted. Patients above the age of 21 years who underwent surgical fixation with a volar plate, possessed a class 3 standard motorcar license, and were regular drivers were recruited in a single institution from 2017 to 2019. A hand surgeon and an occupational therapist who sees routine hand therapy cases, assessed the patients at regular intervals from 2 to 12-weeks post-surgery. Clinical parameters of pain, wrist range of motion and grip strength were measured. Patients underwent off and on-road driving assessments.



RESULTS: A total of 26 patients were recruited, with 21 successfully completing the driving assessment. Median time post-surgery to passing the driving test was 6 and 8-weeks for off and on-road assessments respectively. Pain score was observed to decrease over time, with a significant decrease from week 2 to week 4. Range of motion improved over time, with maximal improvement between 2 to 4-weeks post-surgery. When compared with the unaffected wrist, the difference in pronation, supination and radial deviation in the affected hand was consistently no longer statistically significant 4 to 6-weeks post-surgery.



CONCLUSION: Patients with isolated surgically treated distal radius fractures can be recommended for a driving assessment as early as 4-6 weeks post-surgery if pain control is adequate, and clinical parameters for pronation and supination are met.

Language: en