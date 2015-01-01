Abstract

AIM: To explore, identify and integrate the existing knowledge to categorise the characteristics, likelihood, and consequences of workplace incivility among newly qualified graduate registered nurses. A particular focus of this review is on the experiences of new nurses related to these negative workplace behaviours and the strategies employed by these nurses and their organisations to manage workplace incivility.



BACKGROUND: Workplace incivility has been widely recognised as a global problem in healthcare settings and is known to affect nurses in all facets of their professional and personal life. This might be particularly harmful for newly qualified graduate nurses, as they are unprepared to deal with this uncivil culture.



DESIGN: An integrative review of the global literature, conducted according to the Whittemore and Knafl framework.



METHODS: Database searches (CINAHL, OVID Medline, PubMed, Scopus, Ovid Emcare and PsycINFO), and manual searching generated an aggregate of 1904 articles, which were further screened based on inclusion criteria and eligibility using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (MMAT). Peer-reviewed empirical studies that explored the workplace incivility experiences of new graduate nurses were included in this review. Extracted data were grouped to develop themes and sub-themes.



RESULTS: This review included 14 studies in total with seven quantitative and seven qualitative studies. The data collected from these studies were categorised according to the research questions into a) expectations of civility, b) experiences and exposure to workplace incivility, c) forms and characteristics of incivility, d) sources of incivility, e) consequences of incivility, and f) managing and coping with incivility. Across studies, graduate nurses' views about the prestige and power of the nursing profession are conflicted due to experiences of incivility in clinical practice. New graduate nurses experienced a high but variable prevalence of incivility from their co-workers (25.6-87 %), with manifestations of incivility varying greatly, including eye rolling, yelling, exclusion and sexual harassment. Included studies primarily focused on professional and organisational effects and their outcomes relative to the physical and psychological effects on new nurses.



CONCLUSION: Findings from the literature demonstrate that incivility directed toward newly qualified graduate nurses is prevalent and can have significant negative impact on their self-esteem and confidence, which may ultimately impact on their workforce participation decisions and the quality of patient care. Supportive and empowering work environments are vital not only for improved nurse health and well-being, but also to retain new graduate nurses. The current nursing shortage emphasises the need for such conditions.

