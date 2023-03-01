Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to investigate the injury prevalence, incidence rate, injury proportions, and characteristics of injuries in Chinese undergraduate classical dance students by using the modified Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre Questionnaire on Health Problems.



DESIGN: Prospective study. SETTING: Online survey. PARTICIPANTS: 63 Chinese classical undergraduate students (female: 40, male: 23; median age: 20 years, range: 17-20 years) completed the survey. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The injury prevalence (proportions) and incidence rate were calculated. The characteristics (severity, locations, injury type) of injuries were investigated.



RESULTS: During the 14-weeks, 84% students reported injury occurrence more than one time. The injury incidence rate was 3.28 injuries per 1000h across 14-weeks. Weekly proportion for all injuries ranged from 38.2% to 61.9% and substantial injuries ranged from 7.5% to 22.7%. The lower back was the most frequently injured body location (38.9%), followed by the knee (17.3%) and the ankle (12.9%). In all reported injuries, overuse injury was the most prevalent type (78.9%, 95% CI: 73.2%-81.1%).



CONCLUSIONS: Chinese classical dance students are at a relatively high risk for injuries. Injury prevention programs in Chinese classical dance students should focus on the lower back and lower extremity.

