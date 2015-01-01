|
Wemrell M, Tegel E, Öberg J, Ivert AK. Scand. J. Caring Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Nordic College of Caring Science, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37002636
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Domestic violence is a prevalent public health issue. While clinical guidelines and care programs for its identification and handling have been formulated in all administrative regions of Sweden, their degree of implementation is largely unknown. This study aims to assess the implementation of one administrative region's care program, including how it is seen to align with and function in clinical practice, and any perceived barriers to or facilitators of its use.
Sweden; healthcare; domestic violence; implementation; screening; guidelines