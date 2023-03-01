|
Citation
Li Y, Zhou L, Wang D, Jing L, Sun M. Schizophr. Res. 2023; 255: 182-188.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37003237
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Although many studies have found an association between psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) and suicidal ideation (SI), the underlying psychological mechanisms have not been well established. Therefore, we conducted a longitudinal study in technical secondary school and college students to explore the role of fear-response to the COVID-19 and depression in the association between PLEs and SI in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keywords
|
Depression; Fear; COVID-19; Suicidal ideation; Psychotic-like experiences