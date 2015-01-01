|
Dapprich AL, Becker ES, Derks LM, Legenbauer T, Lange WG. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e46.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37004075
BACKGROUND: Threatening and hostile interpretation biases are seen as causal and maintaining mechanisms of childhood anxiety and aggression, respectively. However, it is unclear whether these interpretation biases are specific to distinct problems or whether they are general psychopathological phenomena. The specificity versus pervasiveness of interpretation biases could also differ depending on mental health status. Therefore, in the current study, we investigated whether social anxiety and callous-unemotional (CU) traits were uniquely related to threatening and hostile interpretation biases, respectively, in both a community and a clinical sample of adolescents.
Aggression; Anxiety; Psychopathology; Cognitive biases; Social information processing; Externalizing; Internalizing