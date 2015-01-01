Abstract

In Ghana, some persons living with mental illness end up on the street. Whereas most instances have resulted from family neglect, the paucity of effective social services to cater for neglected persons with mental health disorder persons is disturbing. The present study explored family caregivers' perspectives on reasons why families neglect persons living with mental illness to be homeless and their suggestions on how families and society could prevent such occurrences. Using a qualitative approach, individual interviews were conducted with twenty family caregivers of persons living with a mental health disorder.



RESULTS revealed multifactorial causation to family neglect and provide directions for future research.



FINDINGS highlight the need for mental health rehabilitation programmes to consider family caregivers' perspectives on the causes of neglect and ways to improve mental health rehabilitation, which must be factored into policies for effectiveness. Suggestions on family and society's role to prevent such occurrences are discussed.

