Citation
Bonsu AS, Anim-Boamah K, Newton C, Antwi OA, Yendork JS. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37004655
Abstract
In Ghana, some persons living with mental illness end up on the street. Whereas most instances have resulted from family neglect, the paucity of effective social services to cater for neglected persons with mental health disorder persons is disturbing. The present study explored family caregivers' perspectives on reasons why families neglect persons living with mental illness to be homeless and their suggestions on how families and society could prevent such occurrences. Using a qualitative approach, individual interviews were conducted with twenty family caregivers of persons living with a mental health disorder.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health disorders; Family neglect; Homeless with mental illness; Social Services