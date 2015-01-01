SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guttman Z, Mandelkern M, Ghahremani DG, Kohno M, Dean AC, London ED. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 246: e109860.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2023.109860

PMID

37004462

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Escalating misuse of amphetamine-type stimulants, mainly methamphetamine, has led to a staggering rise in associated overdose deaths and a pressing need to understand the basis of methamphetamine use disorder (MUD). MUD is characterized by disadvantageous decision-making, and people with MUD perform below controls on the Balloon Analogue Risk Task (BART), a laboratory test of decision-making under uncertainty. The BART presents a series of choices with progressively higher stakes-greater risk of loss and greater potential monetary reward. This research aimed to clarify whether impaired behavioral updating contributes to maladaptive performance on the BART.

METHODS: Two groups (28 drug-abstinent participants with MUD and 16 healthy control participants) were compared on BART performance. Using a computational model, we deconstructed behavior into risk-taking and behavioral updating. A subset of participants (22 MUD, 15 healthy control) underwent [(18)F]fallypride positron emission tomography scans to measure dopamine D2-type receptor availability (BPND) in the striatum (caudate and accumbens nuclei and putamen) and the globus pallidus.

RESULTS: Participants with MUD exhibited slower behavioral updating than the healthy controls (p = 0.0004, d=1.77). BPND in all four bilateral volumes of interest were higher in the healthy control group (ps < 0.005, ds < 2.16), and updating rate correlated positively with BPND in the caudate nucleus (p = 0.002), putamen (p = 0.002), and globus pallidus (p = 0.03).

CONCLUSIONS: The findings indicate that behavioral updating contributes to maladaptive decision-making in MUD and suggest that dysregulation of D2-type receptor signaling in the striatum and globus pallidus contributes to this behavioral deficit.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk; Uncertainty; Decision-making; Computational psychiatry; Methamphetamine use disorder

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print