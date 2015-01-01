|
Citation
|
Guttman Z, Mandelkern M, Ghahremani DG, Kohno M, Dean AC, London ED. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 246: e109860.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37004462
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Escalating misuse of amphetamine-type stimulants, mainly methamphetamine, has led to a staggering rise in associated overdose deaths and a pressing need to understand the basis of methamphetamine use disorder (MUD). MUD is characterized by disadvantageous decision-making, and people with MUD perform below controls on the Balloon Analogue Risk Task (BART), a laboratory test of decision-making under uncertainty. The BART presents a series of choices with progressively higher stakes-greater risk of loss and greater potential monetary reward. This research aimed to clarify whether impaired behavioral updating contributes to maladaptive performance on the BART.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk; Uncertainty; Decision-making; Computational psychiatry; Methamphetamine use disorder