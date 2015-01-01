|
Citation
|
Butsang T, McLuhan A, Keown LA, Fung K, Matheson FI. Health Justice 2023; 11(1): e19.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37004620
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: People who experience incarceration have poorer health than the general population. Yet, we know little about the health and health service utilization of people during the critical period prior to their incarceration, relative to during incarceration and post-release. In this study, we conducted a longitudinal cohort study of 39,498 adults in Ontario, Canada between January 1, 2002, and December 31, 2011 using linked administrative health and correctional data to describe mental illness, substance use, injury, sexually transmitted infections and health service utilization of men and women in federal prisons in the 3 years prior to their incarceration, compared to a matched group.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury; Sex differences; Health service utilization; Mental illness/substance use; Pre-incarceration; Sexually transmitted infections